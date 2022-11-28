Berwick Rugby Club.

The Blacks’ fifth win in ten outings places them fifth in the table on 26 points.

Man of the moment for Berwick was James Thompson, who scored a hat-trick of tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston took the lead with an early penalty before Thompson went over for his first, converted by Jack Webster.

However, the visitors responded with a converted try of their own to lead 7-10, only for Aidan Rosie to put the home side in front again at 12-10.

Preston again took the lead at 12-13 with a penalty, but again Berwick hit back with Rosie running through for his second try of the afternoon, converted by Webster for 19-13.

Thompson’s second try, unconverted, gave Berwick some breathing space at 24-13 and also secured the bonus point, but another Preston penalty reduced the deficit to 24-16 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half another visiting penalty made it 24-19, but the scoring then slowed and it wasn’t until Ali Grieve powered over for a try, converted by Webster, that Berwick extended their lead to 31-19.

Rory Hindhaugh then went over for 38-19, but Preston were not finished yet and they scored a deserved try, converted for 38-26.

Advertisement Hide Ad