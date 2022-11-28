Hard fought win for Berwick rugby
Berwick Rugby 1sts picked up maximum points in Scottish National League 2 with a hard fought 43-26 victory over Preston Lodge at Scremerston on Saturday.
The Blacks’ fifth win in ten outings places them fifth in the table on 26 points.
Man of the moment for Berwick was James Thompson, who scored a hat-trick of tries.
Preston took the lead with an early penalty before Thompson went over for his first, converted by Jack Webster.
However, the visitors responded with a converted try of their own to lead 7-10, only for Aidan Rosie to put the home side in front again at 12-10.
Preston again took the lead at 12-13 with a penalty, but again Berwick hit back with Rosie running through for his second try of the afternoon, converted by Webster for 19-13.
Thompson’s second try, unconverted, gave Berwick some breathing space at 24-13 and also secured the bonus point, but another Preston penalty reduced the deficit to 24-16 at the break.
In the second half another visiting penalty made it 24-19, but the scoring then slowed and it wasn’t until Ali Grieve powered over for a try, converted by Webster, that Berwick extended their lead to 31-19.
Rory Hindhaugh then went over for 38-19, but Preston were not finished yet and they scored a deserved try, converted for 38-26.
Thompson’s hat-trick score out wide completed the scoring at 43-26, which they will be looking to take confidence from when they travel to take on fourth placed Newton Stewart on Saturday (December 3).