Harbour View chips in for Blyth Rugby Club

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2024, 10:16 BST
The Harbour View Fish and Chip Restaurant in Seaton Sluice has backed local sport by sponsoring Blyth Rugby Club.

Restaurant manager Waseem Mir was presented with a club shirt by Blyth Rugby Club captain Scott Bates in recognition of his support.

Waseem said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Blyth Rugby Club. As a local business, it’s important for us to give back to the community that has supported us over the years.

"Rugby is a sport that brings people together, and we are proud to play a part in helping the club continue its great work. We wish them well in their fixtures and hope that our involvement will spur them on.”

Waseem Mir and Scott Bates. Picture: Highlights PRWaseem Mir and Scott Bates. Picture: Highlights PR
Waseem Mir and Scott Bates. Picture: Highlights PR

Scott added: “We are incredibly grateful to Harbour View for their support. Having a successful local business like theirs back the club means a lot to us. This partnership will not only help the team but also strengthen the bond between the club and the local community.”

