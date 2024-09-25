Harbour View chips in for Blyth Rugby Club
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Restaurant manager Waseem Mir was presented with a club shirt by Blyth Rugby Club captain Scott Bates in recognition of his support.
Waseem said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Blyth Rugby Club. As a local business, it’s important for us to give back to the community that has supported us over the years.
"Rugby is a sport that brings people together, and we are proud to play a part in helping the club continue its great work. We wish them well in their fixtures and hope that our involvement will spur them on.”
Scott added: “We are incredibly grateful to Harbour View for their support. Having a successful local business like theirs back the club means a lot to us. This partnership will not only help the team but also strengthen the bond between the club and the local community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.