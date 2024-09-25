Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Harbour View Fish and Chip Restaurant in Seaton Sluice has backed local sport by sponsoring Blyth Rugby Club.

Restaurant manager Waseem Mir was presented with a club shirt by Blyth Rugby Club captain Scott Bates in recognition of his support.

Waseem said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Blyth Rugby Club. As a local business, it’s important for us to give back to the community that has supported us over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Rugby is a sport that brings people together, and we are proud to play a part in helping the club continue its great work. We wish them well in their fixtures and hope that our involvement will spur them on.”

Waseem Mir and Scott Bates. Picture: Highlights PR

Scott added: “We are incredibly grateful to Harbour View for their support. Having a successful local business like theirs back the club means a lot to us. This partnership will not only help the team but also strengthen the bond between the club and the local community.”