Good day for Alnwick RFC as they get a hat-trick of wins
The firsts’ 19-17 win saw them move up the Regional 1 North East League to sixth spot after eight games, with five wins and three defeats. They play the team above them, Driffield, on Saturday, with the seconds also travelling to East Yorkshire for a double header.
In a change to the fixture list, Alnwick seconds travelled to Percy Park Lions on Saturday. The Lions proved no match for the seconds, who beat them 36-28, while the thirds continued their unbeaten start to the season and saw off league leaders Gateshead 55-45.
Alnwick seconds are fourth in the table but have played three games fewer than the teams above them. The thirds are second in Division Two North.