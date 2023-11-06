News you can trust since 1854
Good day for Alnwick RFC as they get a hat-trick of wins

Alnwick RFC’s first, second and third teams all won on Saturday, with the firsts coming out on top in a tight game against Scunthorpe, the seconds beating Percy Park Lions and the thirds beating Gateshead seconds, to ensure equal bragging rights for all the players.
By Janet Bew
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT- 1 min read
All three of Alnwick RFC's men's teams won on Saturday.
All three of Alnwick RFC's men's teams won on Saturday.

The firsts’ 19-17 win saw them move up the Regional 1 North East League to sixth spot after eight games, with five wins and three defeats. They play the team above them, Driffield, on Saturday, with the seconds also travelling to East Yorkshire for a double header.

In a change to the fixture list, Alnwick seconds travelled to Percy Park Lions on Saturday. The Lions proved no match for the seconds, who beat them 36-28, while the thirds continued their unbeaten start to the season and saw off league leaders Gateshead 55-45.

Alnwick seconds are fourth in the table but have played three games fewer than the teams above them. The thirds are second in Division Two North.

