All three of Alnwick RFC's men's teams won on Saturday.

The firsts’ 19-17 win saw them move up the Regional 1 North East League to sixth spot after eight games, with five wins and three defeats. They play the team above them, Driffield, on Saturday, with the seconds also travelling to East Yorkshire for a double header.

In a change to the fixture list, Alnwick seconds travelled to Percy Park Lions on Saturday. The Lions proved no match for the seconds, who beat them 36-28, while the thirds continued their unbeaten start to the season and saw off league leaders Gateshead 55-45.