Rugby

In a scrappy start Whitby took a 0-3 lead with a penalty after eight minutes. Ash replied with three first half tries from Harmer, acting skipper Henderson and a Le Grange try in the corner after a quickly taken Taylor lineout. Hepple converted one try as well as setting up the Henderson try with a powerful 30m run.

This meant the home side led 17-3 at half time.

Ash started the second half strongly but poor hands let them down on a number of occasions, with two ‘knock ons’ with the line beckoning. Midway through the second half Ash did finally get their bonus point try, Jarvis supporting a La Grange breakand he touched down on the try line, with Hepple adding the conversion.

La Grange, Weeks and Webster were all involved in Ashington’s final try as the ball was swept left to Harmer who was in support on the outside to cross wide out for his second try of the game.

Whitby finished strongly and they scored a try from a set move, the conversion being the final kick of the game.

Ash 2s lost 45-7 to Sunderland 2s and on Friday night Ashington Ladies had a narrow 4-3 defeat at Tynedale.

