Ashington had little to celebrate on Saturday after losing to Darlington. Picture: Ashington RFC

Ashington came back and, with their first meaningful attack, levelled the score with a try by Owen Hayton.

Darlington had a very effective rolling maul which they used to good effect throughout and they scored next with a converted try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashington’s first-up tackling was well below standard for most of the first half and they lacked cohesion in defence. The home side scored again with a clean line break in the Ashington 22 and this took the score to 19-5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darlington kept up the pressure with another two tries before breaking the length of the pitch following sustained Ashington pressure to score another on 35 minutes. Score 38-5.

Right on half time Ashington scored though Greg Henderson from a lineout catch and drive, converted by Johnathan Arkle, for a half-time score of 38-12.

Ewan Dodgson came on for Andrew Reynolds and Bradley Smart for Ian Brierley at half time and within five minutes Ashington had a try by Jonathan McNickle, who broke clear from 22 metres to score on the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Delaney replaced Paul Howie on 52 minutes but Darlington scored another try to make it 45-17. Ashington full back Thomas Heliwell was yellow carded soon after and McNickle had to leave the pitch with a ‘stinger’ injury to the shoulder. With Ashington now in some disarray, the home side ran in three tries in 12 minutes.

Once they were back to full strength, Ashington finished the game strongly, scrum-half Adam Junk scoring the bonus point fourth try for Ashington, quickly followed by a try by Number 8 Jordan Webster. This was set up by a terrific run from Joe Fearns, who burst several tackles inside his own half and off-loaded to Webster, who was able to outrun the defence from halfway. Final score 60-29.

Ashington’s Man of the Match was Fearns who made several storming runs, as did Greg Henderson.

To score five tries away from home and still come away with quite a heavy loss underlines the lack of cohesion in defence which has to be addressed on the training pitch.