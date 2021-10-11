First home win for Alnwick

Alnwick Rugby Club.

In a game which was re-arranged from last month, Lymm got off to a decent start and led on three occasions in the first half before the home side got their noses in front at the break.

The teams exchanged early penalties (3-3) before Lymm moved 3-10 in front with a converted try.

Jack O’Regan danced through for a touchdown, converted by Evan Moir for 10-10, but again Lymm went in front at at 10-15 with a second try, unconverted.

A Lymm penalty made it 10-18, but Callum Burn burst through for a home score, converted by Moir for 17-18.

Then, right on the stroke of half time, a converted try from George Fox saw Alnwick move in front for the first time at 24-18.

An exchange of penalties (two for Alnwick, one for Lymm), at the start of the second half made it 30-21, but gradually the home side started to stamp their authority on the match and a try from Rob Cuthbert, after a Moir drop goal attempt rebounded off a post, (Moir adding the conversion) gave them some breathing space at 37-21.

The scoreboard continued to tick over with a big kick from Moir and a try in the corner from Sam Eggleston,

Then, late in the game, the scoring was completed when Fox went over for his second try and Moir again added the extras.