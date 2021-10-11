First home win for Alnwick
Alnwick Rugby Club 1st XV picked up their first home league win of the season, lifting them up to fifth place in the North Premier League, with a 52-21 victory over Lymm at Greensfield on Saturday.
In a game which was re-arranged from last month, Lymm got off to a decent start and led on three occasions in the first half before the home side got their noses in front at the break.
The teams exchanged early penalties (3-3) before Lymm moved 3-10 in front with a converted try.
Jack O’Regan danced through for a touchdown, converted by Evan Moir for 10-10, but again Lymm went in front at at 10-15 with a second try, unconverted.
A Lymm penalty made it 10-18, but Callum Burn burst through for a home score, converted by Moir for 17-18.
Then, right on the stroke of half time, a converted try from George Fox saw Alnwick move in front for the first time at 24-18.
An exchange of penalties (two for Alnwick, one for Lymm), at the start of the second half made it 30-21, but gradually the home side started to stamp their authority on the match and a try from Rob Cuthbert, after a Moir drop goal attempt rebounded off a post, (Moir adding the conversion) gave them some breathing space at 37-21.
The scoreboard continued to tick over with a big kick from Moir and a try in the corner from Sam Eggleston,
Then, late in the game, the scoring was completed when Fox went over for his second try and Moir again added the extras.
This Saturday (October 16), Alnwick are away to Wirral.