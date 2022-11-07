Morpeth rugby

The visitors possessed a greater threat throughout and an ability to score from a long way out. Their spirited and well organised defence were also aspects that impressed the large Mitford Road crowd.

That said, it was a close run affair, with Morpeth denied at the very last play of the game after being camped on the Cumbrian’s line.

In heavy conditions it was the home side who took the initiative. The line out began functioning well, giving the opportunity for Morpeth to launch the running power of Jackson, Williams and Clark.

Although there was no early score, both sides showed a willingness to play constructive rugby, albeit the weather conditions made handling difficult. Indeed, Penrith squandered a try scoring opportunity on 20 minutes when knocking on with a clear overlap beckoning.

Back came Morpeth, and on 30 minutes Dynan, converted to a centre role, was held up over the line after a scything run, following an excellent line out and strong running from Jackson and Williams. It was another excellent decision by the referee Harries, who had the perfect view of play.

Arguably the game was won and lost in the final minutes before half-time. On 39 minutes Morpeth crucially spilled a ball in midfield that allowed the Penrith backs to sweep forward before crossing wide out. 0-5.

Worse was to follow for Morpeth, when from the restart they lost possession, momentarily switched off defensively, as the initial breech was made. Penrith sped away, again with good handling, to score another try from fully 60m out, making it 0-10 at the break.

Just when you thought the game was slipping away from Morpeth they turned around and began the second half with a vengeance. With the forwards, picking and driving, scrum half Elliott pinned Penrith in the corner, with an excellent lick from turn over ball. The Cumbrians couldn’t get out of the corner and eventually on 45 minutes, from an attacking scrum, flanker Alex Thompson crashed over. Burgess converted expertly and reduced the deficit to just three points at 7-10.

It was all Morpeth, and Burgess was on the mark again, this time with a penalty when, on 49 minutes, he brought the scores level at 10-10.

Then the match took another twist when on 50 minutes Hill was sinbinned, having turned his back on the ball, as the Penrith full back, Dudson, challenged for a high ball. Penrith took full advantage when on 57 minutes Fearon kicked expertly to the corner, before winger Nicholson combined with Dudson, enabling the full back to scorch over for a converted score making it 10-17.