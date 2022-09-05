False start for Berwick Rugby
Berwick made a false start to their first season back in the Scottish National League Division 2 on Saturday.
The Blacks made the trip through to Hamilton to take on the Bulls, but on the way they were caught up in heavy traffic around Edinburgh.
The road was closed due to a fatal accident and after a lengthy delay they eventually resumed their journey.
However, as a result of ongoing discussions between the two clubs, it was agreed, by mutual consent, that the game should be postponed and the match rearranged for a later date.
Berwick will now kick off their season this coming Saturday (September 10) when they take on Glasgow Academicals at Scremerston, kick-off 3pm.
Meanwhiue, Berwick Ladies’ first outing was at Meadowmill when they produced two wins against Bannockburn and Crieff.
Berwick beat Bannockburn 35-30, and although they lost the Crieff match, the opposition were short of players, borrowing players from other clubs, with the result that Berwick were awarded the victory.