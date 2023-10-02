Berwick first XV suffered a narrow defeat against Newton Stewart on Saturday. Picture: Stuart Fenwick

The first XV played Newton Stewart in a National League Division 2 game, the Bears played Gateshead Rugby Club in the CaNDY League and the Black Diamonds took on players from Berwick Rangers FC women’s team in a friendly game of tag rugby.

The first team suffered a narrow defeat, going down 23-19 to the fifth-placed side, who had won their previous two games. Berwick’s tries were scored by Jordon Patterson, Jack Webster and Ali Grieve.

The result leaves them ninth in the table and still looking for their first win of the season after five matches.

Starting their first league game of the season, the Bears came out on top against Gateshead Seconds in an entertaining match in which the score changed hands several times.

The visitors opened the scoring with a converted try but the Bears pulled it back with tries from Rory Jarvis, Duncan Horsburgh, Luke Holborn and Jordan Brown, and a conversion by Euan Dryden.

There were just two minutes left when Brown touched down for his try to make the score 22-15, seemingly confirming the win, but in a thrilling end to the match, Gateshead then scored a converted try to level the scores after the Bears had try to run the ball from their try line.

The drama wasn’t over as Tyler Elliott produced a magnificent kick that led to a lineout. The ball was fed along the Bears’ back line and Lee Douglas touched down for an unconverted try to give the Bears a 27-22 win.

The Club Day fun started with players from Berwick Rangers women’s football team pitting their skill with the ball in hand against members of the Black Diamonds in a friendly game of tag rugby.

Berwick Colts travelled to Murrayfield Wanderers and put in a dominant display, winning 68-10 after scoring 12 tries, with four conversions.

The first team are away at Aberdeen Grammar on Saturday while the Ladies travel to Lasswade.