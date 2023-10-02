News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Entertainment on and off the pitch at Berwick RFC's Club Day

It was a busy Saturday at Scremerston as Berwick Rugby Club hosted its Club Day.
By Janet Bew
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:44 BST- 2 min read
Berwick first XV suffered a narrow defeat against Newton Stewart on Saturday. Picture: Stuart FenwickBerwick first XV suffered a narrow defeat against Newton Stewart on Saturday. Picture: Stuart Fenwick
Berwick first XV suffered a narrow defeat against Newton Stewart on Saturday. Picture: Stuart Fenwick

The first XV played Newton Stewart in a National League Division 2 game, the Bears played Gateshead Rugby Club in the CaNDY League and the Black Diamonds took on players from Berwick Rangers FC women’s team in a friendly game of tag rugby.

The first team suffered a narrow defeat, going down 23-19 to the fifth-placed side, who had won their previous two games. Berwick’s tries were scored by Jordon Patterson, Jack Webster and Ali Grieve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The result leaves them ninth in the table and still looking for their first win of the season after five matches.

Most Popular

Starting their first league game of the season, the Bears came out on top against Gateshead Seconds in an entertaining match in which the score changed hands several times.

The visitors opened the scoring with a converted try but the Bears pulled it back with tries from Rory Jarvis, Duncan Horsburgh, Luke Holborn and Jordan Brown, and a conversion by Euan Dryden.

There were just two minutes left when Brown touched down for his try to make the score 22-15, seemingly confirming the win, but in a thrilling end to the match, Gateshead then scored a converted try to level the scores after the Bears had try to run the ball from their try line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The drama wasn’t over as Tyler Elliott produced a magnificent kick that led to a lineout. The ball was fed along the Bears’ back line and Lee Douglas touched down for an unconverted try to give the Bears a 27-22 win.

The Club Day fun started with players from Berwick Rangers women’s football team pitting their skill with the ball in hand against members of the Black Diamonds in a friendly game of tag rugby.

Berwick Colts travelled to Murrayfield Wanderers and put in a dominant display, winning 68-10 after scoring 12 tries, with four conversions.

The first team are away at Aberdeen Grammar on Saturday while the Ladies travel to Lasswade.

The Bears are back in action in Division 2 North of the CaNDY League on October 14 against Morpeth Edwardians.

Related topics:Bears