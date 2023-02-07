Action from Berwick’s 44-17 win over Hamilton Bulls on Saturday. Picture by Stuart Fenwick

With five teams due to go down from Scottish National League 2 at the end of the season, Berwick are one place clear of the drop in seventh, thanks to a 44-17 hammering of their struggling visitors.

There was little between the two sides in the opening minutes as Berwick again made one of their customary slow starts, but they slowly worked their way into the game and eventually took complete control, stretching Hamilton on both flanks.

Berwick enjoy playing at home and they will be hoping to make the most of a good run of forthcoming home matches as they bid to stay out of a relegation dogfight.

And on Saturday they clearly took full advantage of home soil, bursting ahead with eight tries before a gutsy Hamilton rallied towards the end.

Alex Orr, Rory Hindhaugh, Ryan Wilson, James Thompson, Mason Emery, Aidan Rosie and skipper Ali Grieve all dotted down, plus there was a penalty try awarded.

Experienced full-back Hindhaugh’s kicking was a little off target with only one conversion, and Berwick also suffered a 10-minute setback when he was yellow carded.

But Hamilton – for who flanker Charlie Craig was making his 50th appearance –were also reduced to 14 men when Roddy Beaton was shown red for illegally going in on a player with his knee.

The visitors, now four points adrift of Cartha Queens Park at the foot of the ladder, showed plenty of spirit in the closing stages though and were rewarded with two consolation tries from centre Andy Crawford.

For Berwick, it was sweet revenge for a disappointing defeat to Hamilton earlier in the season and the win was crucial, having lost by only one point at in-form Peebles the previous week.

Newton Stewart leapfrogged Glasgow Academicals into first by winning their top of the table clash. Glasgow, who still have a game in hand, were never really in contention as they crashed 41-26, to leave the two sides neck and neck on 58 points.

