Depleted Ashington team suffer defeat at North Shields

Ashington were missing several players in the defeat to North Shields.

A much changed Ashington travelled to North Shields bereft of more than five backs who have played for the first team this year due to injury, holiday and unavailability, plus influential front rower Greg Henderson.

North Shields were also not at full strength but got off to a flying start with two tries from wide out in the first 10 minutes.

Ash also had several players playing out of position which led to a disjointed start. Unfortunately, Lewis Perrin, who had made a solid start, injured his knee and had to be replaced after just 12 minutes by Gerald Van den Berg making his debut.

Within three mins of coming on, Van den Berg scored a try which must go down as the most casual try of anyone making their debut, as he strolled over from 10 yards out, Andrew Elliott kicking the conversion for a 12-7 scoreline.

Shields quickly replied with a penalty before Ash got the last score of the first half with a try by Ian Brierley, who carried well throughout and conversion by Elliott for a half-time score of 15-14 to the home side.

North Shields began to exploit the space wide out and scored a converted try on 48 minutes then were gifted another when Ash made a complete mess of a quick throw-in to let Shields in again – 29-14.

Shields continued to exploit space wide out, recognising Ashington's lack of pace to cover and scored again in Ashington's left corner after 58 minutes.

Ash then lost fly half Elliott with an ankle injury, replaced by Matthew Durkin, another player making his debut.

Ash did strike back when Bobby Young crashed over from a quick tap penalty to take the score to 36-19 and Ash looking for a bonus point try, however the home side got the final score from a tap penalty – 43-19.

Ashington’s Man of the Match was Brierley for his powerful scrummaging and ball carrying.

The second team lost at home to a strong Novos team.

Next week Ash are at home to Ripon in a national cup competition and will hope to have several regulars back for what is sure to be a tough game