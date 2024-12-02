Controversy as Morpeth RFC beat league leaders with last play of the game

Morpeth RFC travelled to Teesside to play the league leaders Middlesbrough. Picture: Colin Green

Morpeth travelled to Teesside to face current league leaders Middlesbrough.

It was a mouth-watering clash of top against third, with only three points separating the two sides.

Whilst there was a certain amount of controversy and confusion surrounding the final play of the game, which ultimately decided the encounter, Morpeth were just about deserved victors, particularly with a second half display in which they were dominant in terms of possession and territory.

The visitors began the game brightly with Ryan Shaw initiating an attack down the right wing. More pick and drives followed before skipper Jack Elliott, immense throughout, sniped away at the breakdown for the home side to concede a penalty on three minutes.

Harvey Gillie made no mistake for Morpeth to take the lead.

Morpeth continued to press and an opportunity was spurned when Gillie overcooked a kick to the corner. The young fly half was back in the groove on 12 minutes with an excellent penalty from the 10-metre line.

The initiative was handed back to Boro immediately from the restart as Morpeth conceded a kickable penalty, which was duly converted.

The home side then gained a foothold in the game. A well-organised midfield always looked lively and Sam Hornby had to make a try-saving tackle.

This was followed by a super Micky Hall turnover after another Boro attacking scrum – that intervention allowed Morpeth to relieve the increasing pressure and the visitors held out to half time.

The second half began disastrously for Morpeth. Not only were they kicking against the breeze, a long, misguided midfield pass was gratefully intercepted for a runaway Boro try near the posts. The conversion was a formality.

To their immense credit, Morpeth came back strongly, with Callum Burgess coming into the game, assisted by some elusive running from winger Harry Hoggan.

Gillie reduced the deficit after 53 minutes with a simple penalty after Elliott had again probed the home defence.

In a see-saw encounter, back came Boro to restore a four point advantage with a penalty of their own on 58 minutes.

Then came a super Morpeth effort, with Tom Katory making good ground before Hall ploughed on to be denied at the death by some excellent Boro defence.

As the game entered the final quarter, Boro had a spell camped on the Morpeth line, before a try-saving turnover relieved the pressure.

Hoggan then went on a mesmerising run deep into the Boro half, as the pressure mounted on the home side. A series of penalties, where Morpeth took the attacking line-out option, were repelled by some well-organised defence.

Finally, with time nearly up, Elliott took a quickly taken penalty in midfield. Boro hadn’t retreated and a further penalty was awarded followed, crucially, by a sin binning for the outstanding home number 8.

By this time club stalwart, prop Tony Moody, making his 250th appearance for the club, had been introduced and the Morpeth scrum was in the ascendancy.

A series of attacking scrums followed. The penultimate one broke up with the match official seemingly penalising Morpeth, however the set piece was re-formed.

The final play, the final scrum – with Boro one man down – Morpeth drove and Boro went back to the posts. Confusion followed, before Morpeth were awarded a penalty try, to record a memorable victory 13-16.