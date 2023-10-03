Morpeth endured a tough second half against Percy Park. Picture: Morpeth RFC

With Morpeth also unbeaten, the match had all the hallmarks of a close encounter. In reality it proved a bridge too far for Morpeth, who played with a great deal of spirit but were ultimately outclassed in the second half as the well organised Park side took complete control and dominated the game, running out 49-16 winners.

It was Park who took the lead on six minutes with a converted try.

Morpeth made an immediate response when Jake McKay converted a 35m penalty.

The highlight of the first half, from a Morpeth point of view, came on the 10th minute mark. From a ruck on the left-hand side of the field, scrum-half Jack Elliott saw and then seized the opportunity, sniping down the short side, a perfectly timed pass put winger James Turner clear with some 65m to go. The winger didn’t take much asking and raced away for a super score which McKay converted.

It proved a welcome break from their continual lineout problems. Those problems were reflected on the scoreboard when a penalty was reversed by the referee for Park to convert and bring the scores level at 10-10.

In a see-saw first half it was the visitors who took the lead before half time when both Elliott and Elliott Clark made good runs, forcing Park to concede a penalty that McKay converted to make the score 10-13 at the interval.

The second half saw Park set the ground alight. An early penalty on 43 minutes set them on their way and from that point Morpeth really struggled and the tries came for the home side. Morpeth couldn’t win possession at either scrum or lineout. It was entertaining stuff from the home side, who deservedly ran out comfortable winners.

Alnwick also had a strong second half in their game at Cleckheaton, trailing 10-0 at half time, they turned the tables in the second half, running out 23-10 winners.