Berwick Rugby Club lost a close game against the league leaders. Picture: Berwick Rugby Club

The league leaders are in fine form, having won their last five games, but Berwick were also coming into the game on the back of two wins, and were hoping to avoid a repeat of their last game against Newton Stewart, which ended as a 59-5 thrashing.

A knock-on straight from the off gave Berwick an attacking scrum on the visitor’s five-yard line, which came to nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newton were ahead inside 15 minutes when their scrum half was the extra man after a missed tackle and went over under the posts.

Berwick drew level after the ball made its way to Aidan Rosie, he still had a lot of work to do but managed to make the try, which captain Jack Webster converted.

Another try from Rosie after a good passage of play by Berwick saw them take the lead after 24 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick’s lead was cut to 14-10 after they gave away a penalty in front of their posts.

Newton were awarded another penalty after Rory Hindhaugh came in from the side of the ruck to stop Newton’s number eight.

The referee was standing right next to the incident and gave Hindhaugh a yellow card.

The penalty was converted and the score moved on to 14-13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick’s lead was extended when prop Darren Goodfellow managed to hold off two opposition players to score.

The conversion was missed, taking the score to 19-13, before Newton scored a try on the stroke of half-time.

They also missed the conversion and Berwick went in at half-time 19-18 ahead.

Newton regained the lead shortly after the second half started – having elected to run a few penalties they got their reward with a converted try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another converted try stretched Newton’s lead to 19-32.

Berwick pulled a converted try back in the last five minutes when Adam Hardie went over to edge the score up to 26-32.

Despite the loss, Berwick picked up two bonus points and are now seventh in the table.