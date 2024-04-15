Busy day at Morpeth RFC sees them host cup final and progress in Papa Johns competition

Fathers and sons: from left: Dan Stafford, Morpeth’s director of rugby John Stafford, captain Elliott Clark, head groundskeeper John Dungait, Tom Dungait and club sponsor and stalwart Duncan Clark. Picture: Morpeth RFC

In addition, the Edwardians lost 22-42 to a strong Novos outfit in their respective cup.

Prior to the first team game, the club also hosted the Senior County Cup final, with Alnwick beating Northern to be crowned champions.

This is the second year of the Papa Johns competition, which takes place following the end of the league campaign.

The tournament does give the opportunity for sides to blood players on the periphery of their respective first teams and this was apparent for both sides, but it was Morpeth who duly cemented a home second round tie against Vale of Lune.

Morpeth were deserved winners, albeit they made it difficult with some ill discipline. They dominated the first half scoring, with tries coming from skipper Jack Elliott on 10 minutes, Steven Long on 20, Harvey Gillie on 32, before Cade Whitfield, occupying a wing spot, went over just before half time.

Gillie was also on the mark with the boot and converted three of the first-half tries to make the score 24-7 in Morpeth’s favour at the interval.

An ever spirited Consett side scored a converted try of their own on 22 minutes.

Morpeth tended to lose their way at the start of the second half when ill discipline led to a succession of penalties which disrupted their play.

Nevertheless, they regained composure and further scores came from Micky Hall on 64 minutes, followed by evergreen Jonny Ward on 74, and then debutant Tom Dungait on 80 minutes.

Gillie was again successful with the boot, converting three second-half efforts.

Consett remained worthy opponents, scoring three second-half tries of their own, to make the final score 45-24.

Many congratulations to Tom Dungait on not only making his first team debut, but also scoring a try in the process.

Tom is the son of top groundskeeper, club stalwart and former prolific try scoring winger, John.