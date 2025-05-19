Businesses asked to step up to stop talented young rugby players moving south

Francesca Johnson-Harding.

Women’s rugby in the North East is under threat and scores of talented women are leaving the region due to a lack of opportunities and sponsorship, says Francesca Johnson-Harding, chair of Rugby NE Women’s Rugby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson-Harding says young female rugby players are opting for university and college courses outside the region rather than remaining at home, because they have the opportunity to continue rugby careers there.

Now, she is calling for businesses to get behind the sport and the women involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year we see the North East Women’s XV team take part in three matches, the first was on the 3rd of May as the curtain raiser for Durham University Men’s 150th anniversary game against the Barbarians,” Johnson-Harding said.

“The North East Women’s team played the Durham University Super BUCS alumni and current first team.

“The second match is a game for Military v Cancer against an even stronger UK Armed Forces female team on the 21st of June at Newcastle Falcons.

“There is the potential for a further third match later in the season if we can get suitable sponsorship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francesca believes it is vital businesses get behind the sport to keep scores of talented women in the region and prevent a brain drain to the North West and the south of England, and added it is “essential” young women in Northumberland have somewhere local to be able to play rugby at the top level.

“It’s heart-breaking watching all the girls we’ve developed, all the talent we have, leave to play rugby down south when your nearest premiership offering is Sale Sharks in Manchester or Loughborough Lightning,” she said.

“When we have no Super BUCS rugby team between Loughborough and Edinburgh, we must ask ourselves where do these top level girls play?

“These girls are leaving our region to attend universities elsewhere to play the level of rugby they need and that means we lose students and graduates, we lose engineers, we lose doctors, we lose educated young women, and we face a brain drain in the north of England.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is not tackling the problem alone. Steven Colwell from Bishop Auckland Ladies – the highest-level club in the region at championship level – has identified the need for a women’s playing opportunity above championship level.

He has already established a North of England men’s match against the UK Armed Forces in aid of the Military v Cancer charity and said that his inclusion in the second year would be dependent on it having a woman’s game.

Johnson-Harding said: “We would love to be able to keep this fixture on our calendar as a new annual event getting bigger each year, however, without the backing of local businesses and the support of the sponsorship, the charity wouldn’t be able to continue this fixture.”

Sponsorship opportunities for the North East Women’s XV team and the match in aid of Military v Cancer in June are still available – contact Francesca Johnson-Harding via Sarah Walker at [email protected] or on 07896 894538.