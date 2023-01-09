Action from Berwick home win over Boroughmuir in Scottish National League 2 on Saturday. Picture by Stuart Fenwick.

The 31-5 victory, on Ladies Day, made it six wins out of 12 so far this season in National League 2, placing them eighth in the table on 30 points.

The Blacks always looked the better of the two sides and by half-time they had built up a 19-5 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They opened the scoring when Aidan Rosie went over out wide after patient build-up play by the home side.

The conversion was missed, and the visitors hit back with a try of their own to level it up at 5-5, but this was to be their only breach of the home defence.

Midway through the half Berwick started to build up a head of steam and from a 5m scrum, Nathan Melrose reached out for a touchdown, converted by skipper Jack Webster for a 12-5 advantage.

They then gave themselves some breathing space, when, from another set piece, Rosie took the final pass for his second score of the afternoon, converted by Webster for 19-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Into the second half and the Northumbrians secured a bonus point score when Ryan Wilson charged down an attempted clearance kick and Stuart Farnaby pounced on the loose ball to drop over the line.

With the conversion good, Berwick led 26-5, which soon became 31-5 when James Thompson broke away to score an unconverted try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late in the game Thompson was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on which meant Berwick saw out the match with only 14 players.

On Saturday (January 14) Berwick are away to third in the table Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick Bears 17

Durham City Saracens 38

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bears’ first home game of 2023 resulted in a defeat but both teams played entertaining rugby with the stronger bench of the Saracens giving the guests victory. The Durham centre crashed over for the opening converted try. Berwick replied with a try by Cameron Wills after several phases of play in the guests’ 22 and Josh Edmondson converted for 7-7.

Just before half time a further converted try by their crash ball centre gave the guests a 14-7 half time lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saracens got their third converted try early in the second half (21-7), but the Bears then started to manage the conditions better, putting Saracens under some pressure.

It was fitting that Carl Gullon got an unconverted try when he crashed over from close range for 21-12, but the game then became more loose with both teams having chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was Durham who took their chances with three tries, one converted, increasing their lead to 38-12.