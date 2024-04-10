Blyth Rugby Club secure promotion with convincing win
The players did the business last weekend with a convincing win at Prudhoe & Stocksfield which secured the bonus point required to seal second spot behind Durham.
The club posted on its website: ‘A fantastic team performance reflected the hard work and dedication that the squad of players and coaching team have put in over the season.
‘A highlight has to be the development of young players into the team who have added much strength and depth across the club.
‘Captain Scott Bates had to sit this game out after sustaining a wrist injury last week but marshalled his team to victory from the sidelines.
‘The club are delighted to be playing in Durham & Northumberland Division 2 next season and congratulations goes to all involved on and off the pitch.’