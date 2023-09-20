Blyth grab late try to win against Gosforth and maintain their unbeaten start to the season

The home team tested the Blyth defence from the start and scored a well-worked converted try after six minutes.Blyth worked hard to get back in the game and Josh Ramsay kicked a penalty after 11 minutes.They started to take advantage of the space behind the Gosforth wingers and got their rewards with two tries in five minutes by Omar Laidler and Ethan Hall, both of which were converted by Ramsay.Gosforth scored next with a converted try to make the half-time score 18-14 to Blyth.Two Gosforth players were sin-binned for tackle-related offences in the second half, but Blyth failed to make the most of their extra players, opting to go for tries rather than take two kickable penalty opportunities. Gosforth defended well and survived the sin bins without conceding. They then scored a converted try to go 21-18 ahead.Ramsay kicked another penalty in the 64th minute and then Blyth conceded a penalty themselves.Both sides were looking for the win and the game seemed to have swung in Gosforth’s favour in the 69th minute when they were awarded a penalty try when their winger was halted by a high tackle.Blyth finally snatched the win when Corey Hart went over the line with six minutes to go to make the final score 31-33.Tomorrow Blyth host Wallsend at Plessey Road hoping to extend their winning start to the new season.