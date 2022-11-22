The Emanuel squad, including several boys from the Bede Academy at Blyth.

U15 players were selected from four of ESF’s schools including Emmanuel College, in Gateshead, Bede Academy, Blyth, The King’s Academy, Coulby Newham, and Trinity Academy, from Thorne, near Doncaster, to form a Lions squad.

The first fixture was against the renowned Dame Allan’s School, in Newcastle, who remain unbeaten this year in eight games with a total points tally of 430.

A hard-fought match saw multiple tries at either end leading to a final victory to Dame Allan’s of 40-31.

ESF head coach Paul Ingham said: “Dame Allan’s are a formidable squad well deserving of their reputation so I was absolutely thrilled to see our boys give them a good game.

“The Lions refused to give up right until the final whistle in what was a truly spirited performance. We were given such a warm welcome by Dame Allan’s and our squad was absolutely buzzing after a thrilling match.

“The Lions boys have been superb ambassadors for the Emmanuel Schools Foundation receiving comments not only on their rugby ability but also on their manners and attitudes.”

The 22-strong Lions squad travelled to Keswick in the Lake District after the match and the following day enjoyed activities including canoeing, bowling and training sessions.

The following day they played Nelson Tomlinson School, Wigton, who are currently the Cumbrian County Cup holders at U15.

A valiant performance saw the Lions keep the favourites to a three try deficit with the 15-0 final score.

Bede Academy lock Alex Middleton, who one day would like to play for Newcastle Falcons, said: “They were tough games against strong opponents but I think we learned a lot by pushing ourselves harder.”