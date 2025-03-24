Bizarre game sees Ashington run in eight tries against Westoe

Ashington RFC ran in eight tries in a bizarre match against Westoe.

Ashington scored eight tries and were 27-53 up before taking their foot off the pedal in the last 10 minutes in this bizarre game against Westoe.

Fly half Owen Hayton kicked an early penalty, Westoe equalising three minutes later after Ashington failed to clear when they had the opportunity, a mistake they repeated on a number of occasions throughout the match.

Ed Gray scored Ashington’s first try after a big Ashington scrum, with the visitors’ front row of Ian Brierley, Greg Henderson and Damian Martinez dominant in the set piece.

Second rows Christopher Johnson and Robert Young ran strongly, before a storming run from man of the match Joseph Fearns set up a ruck, Jordan Webster took the ball at pace to cross for the first of his two tries.

Martinez then put in what seemed like an excellent try-saving tackle, only to be yellow carded. Westoe scored a converted try from the penalty to make the score 10-13 after 24 minutes.

Scrum half Nathan Abrahams then ran in from 35 metres after a Brierley pick up and run. Owen Hayton kicking the first of five conversions.

On 35 minutes a Fearns run saw Webster in support to extend Ashington’s lead.

In a see-saw match, a charge down saw Westoe score a converted try, before a Harry Lumley penalty award saw Ashington kick for the corner, Brierley driving over for the first of his two tries.

Half time 17-32 to Ashington, with a four-try bonus point in the bag.

Westoe started the second half strongly, being gifted an interception try and then kicking a penalty into the corner and driving over from the lineout. 27-32 after 48 minutes and a Westoe comeback was on the cards.

Four minutes later, Brierley settled Ashington’s nerves, driving over after a Matthew Moffatt lineout take.

The next score came when Westoe kicked a penalty into the corner and drove over after Ashington once again spurned opportunities to kick clear.

Centre Maxwell Wilson then raced 60 metres to reinforce Ashington’s lead, this was soon extended when Fearns and Brian Merryweather combined to put supporting fly half Hayton into space He raced in from 30 metres. Score 27-53 after 70 minutes.

Ashington conceded two late tries to give a final score of 37-53.

Ashington 2s had an excellent home win against Novos 2s, with both firsts and seconds having confidence-boosting wins before their relative county cup finals on Saturday (March 29) at Morpeth.

Everyone’s support would be appreciated on a big day for the club.

Ashington 2s play Gosforth firsts and kick-off is 1pm.

The Ashington v Blyth final kicks off at 3pm.