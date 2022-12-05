Rugby

Back to the game - Morpeth again recorded another emphatic win against a Carlisle side who always tried hard but were ultimately outclassed.

It was Carlisle who initially exerted early pressure and were rewarded when fly half Israel knocked over a relatively simple penalty on three minutes. 0-3.

However, that score seemed to kick start the home side. Full back Burgess missed a penalty chance, before on ten minutes, an attacking line out saw a significant Dynan break, before Burgess made amends with a classy dummy to put winger Ward over in the corner. 5-3.

The lead was increased some three minutes later. A scrum midfield saw Dynan and Elliott combine, setting Burgess free to race over. A successful conversion made the score 12-3.

Left wing James Turner was next to score after Ward made a crucial break. Again Burgess converted. 19-3.

To their credit, and it was a feature of the match, Carlisle came back strongly and were the next to score when Israel again converted a penalty for 19-6.

The game was basically put to bed with two home scores before halftime when Donnelly crashed over after a super Ward run, which Burgess converted 26-6.

Then Kieran Smith finished off wide out, Burgess again converting for 33-6 at the break.

The second half followed the same pattern with the home side dominant as Carlisle’s defence was breached at regular intervals. On 50 minutes, Turner helped himself to a brace after a Dynan break. Burgess converted. 40-6.

Then Dynan with a solo effort from 50m, picking up from a scrum and he touched down under the sticks for another Burgess conversion and 47-6.

