Big win for Alnwick 1sts at Kirby Lonsdale
Alnwick Rugby Club 1sts had a big away win in the Northern Premier League at the weekend when they won 48-3 at Kirby Lonsdale.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 9:24 am
In all, the Greensfield side ran in seven tries with five successful conversions and a penalty making up their tally.
Callum Burn had two touchdowns, with one each for Evan Moir, Sam Eggleston, George Fox, Jamie Oliver and Hugh Todd.
Moir kicked the five conversions and penalty.
On Saturday (October 9), Alnwick are home to Lymm.