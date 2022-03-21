Big home win for Ashington rugby

Ashington rugby

Right from the start Ashington dominated the match scoring a good try by Nichol who beat several defenders to run in from half way in only the second minute. Henderson carried strongly and after interpassing with Brown Henderson scored Ashington's second in the fourth minute with the conversion by Arkle.

Centre, Parsons scored the next try, again converted by Arkle, for a 19-0 score after just 15 minutes. Nichol ran in his second try, quickly followed by a try from Arkle then Dickinson, who was Ashington's Man of the Match for his line breaks and excellent backing up throughout, went over for 38-0.

Ash continued to play expansive rugby with great supporting lines and ran in a further four tries before half time from Jordan Webster, Taylor, Johnson and Moffatt for a scoreline at the break of 62-0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper Arkle, who was carrying an ankle injury, was replaced by Junk at half time. Only five minutes into the second half Bell finished off another good move before Parsons scored his second try and converted it.

Clarke was next to score and on 65 minutes Josh Weeks broke several tackles to add another and the scoring was completed with another try by Clarke.

The referee blew full time 10 minutes early for a score of 91-0 with Ash having scored 15 tries and seven conversions.