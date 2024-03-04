Big home win against Kirkcaldy sees Berwick RFC safe for another season

Ryan Wilson rides a tackle during Berwick's win against Kirkcaldy. Picture: Stuart Fenwick.

Now at the business end of the season when every point counts, and after the nail-biting win over Gordonians in their previous game, they followed it up with only their third win of the season against the team that very nearly beat the league leaders, Peebles, in their last game.

The win sees them secure their Division 2 status for another season, after bottom team Aberdeen Grammar lost 40-10 to Lasswade.

Although the visitors took an early lead, tries by Jordan Jackson, Gareth Clark, Darren Goodfellow, Duncan Hardie, Liam Robson and two from Aidan Rosie saw Berwick home comfortably, the game ending 43-14.

Kirkcaldy were the first on the scoreboard with a converted try after five minutes.

Rosie scored the first of his brace minutes later, Jack Webster kicking the extras.

A well-worked move saw Jackson put Berwick into the lead, with Webster again kicking the conversion.

Good play by Rosie created the third try for the home team, Clark crashing over in the 21st minute.

Berwick then played controlled rugby to keep the score at 19-7 as the teams headed to the dressing rooms.

A try early in the second half by Goodfellow ensured Berwick got the bonus try point before Robson showed some superb skill to find a gap and touchdown. Webster’s attempted conversion hit the post to leave the score 29-7.

Kirkcaldy grabbed a converted try back before Berwick saw Stuart Farnaby yellow carded for a high tackle.

Hardie’s converted try came with 10 minutes of the game remaining when he touched down from short range.

Rosie grabbed the last try of the game, Berwick’s seventh and his second, with three minutes remaining – going over under the posts.

The result saw Berwick pull nine points clear of Aberdeen Grammar.

Their last game of the season, on March 23, sees them play Lasswade at Scremerston.

A joint Black Diamonds and Edinburgh University team took on Dalkeith on Sunday in a National Bowl game.