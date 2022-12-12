The Berwick U16 boys after their final win over Knox/Haddington at Murrayfield.

The game was played at Murrayfield, the home of Scottish Rugby, and in the final the young Blacks beat Knox Academy from Haddington by a convincing 60-22 scoreline.

Cheered on by a decent support, Berwick ran in ten tries, with Charlie Smith bagging himself a hat-trick.

Ben Wilson ran in two with the other touchdowns coming from Ayhan Yilmaz, Will Moor, Ethan Craze, William Swales and Alfie Taggart.

Oliver Byass was successful with five conversion attempts.

It was a quick start on the back pitch for the U16 Schools Bowl final as Berwick’s Ben Wilson added the first points to the scoreboard, with the extras added by William Swales.

A fantastic steal from Berwick near their own line allowed the team to sprint up the field, with Charlie Smith earning his first try of the match. William Swales continued his good kicking by adding the conversion.

An unstoppable Charlie Smith added another try to his U16 Bowl final repertoire by dotting the ball down in the corner. The conversion was missed.

Another quick turnaround for Berwick and this time another five points was added by captain Ethan Craze, with the extras added by Oliver Byass.

A rapid Alfie Taggart took the ball from the halfway line to right under the sticks, adding another try for Berwick. The extras were missed.

Knox/Haddington’s Hamish Maidstone managed to get his hands on the ball and complete the run to the try line, gaining the first points on the board for the boys in red. Extras were missed.

Berwick’s Ben Wilson added another five points to their ever-growing scoreboard, conversion missed.

HALF-TIME: Berwick 36 – 5 Knox/Haddington

Knox/Haddington Bruce Brownlee began the second half with a bang by adding a second try to his team’s scoreboard, and the extras were good.

A dive over the line for Berwick’s William Swales added another five points for the boys in black. Conversion was good.

Berwick’s Ayhan Yilmaz brought his team another try after some great attacking. Conversion was missed.

The boys in black were quick off the mark again and another five points were added right in the corner by captain Ethan Craze. Extras were missed.

It was a hat trick for Berwick’s Charlie Smith who added a third try to his day’s achievements and Oliver Byass topped it off with a successful conversion.

The tries kept coming in quick succession, this time for Knox/Haddington thanks to Ethan Rettie. Extras were missed.

