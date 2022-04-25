Berwick rugby win promotion to National League 2

The club has also seen their 2nds (The Bears) contest a cup final, whilst they also staged their annual sevens tournament, which was a great success.

The Blacks travelled to Greenock on Saturday looking for three points which would guarantee their elevation.

In the end they pulled off a fine 27-57 victory which meant the celebrations could begin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victory means, with one game still to play, they will finish runners-up to champions Lasswade, gaining promotion to a division 2 for only the second time in their history.

Berwick will play their final game of the season, at home on Saturday (April 30), when they take on Murrayfield Wanderers at Scremerston.

Team manager Owen Weatherhead, who coincidentally celebrated his birthday on Saturday, said: “What a day - it’s one to remember.

“The season has been very difficult to say the least. We have had a large number of games postponed due to coronavirus and it’s been difficult for the player to keep their focus.

“But the coaching team, under Colin Young, has done a tremendous job and the players, when required, have just gone out and got the job done.

“It’s a tremendous achievement to win promotion to National 2 and a it’s a fresh challenge for us to look forward to next season.”

It wasn’t all good news for Berwick, however, as their 2nd XV, the Bears, lost heavily in the final of the Northumberland 2nds Cup to Tynedale Grasshoppers on Saturday.

The game was played on a neutral venue at Morpeth, but Berwick went down to a crushing 81-0 defeat by a fitter and stronger opposition, although they can take satisfaction from reaching the final itself.

Last weekend, Berwick Rugby Club held their annual Sevens Tournament.

The event is part of the Kings of the 7’s series and the event was won by Jedforest, who beat Selkirk 22-10 in the final.