Berwick rugby step closer to promotion to National 2

Berwick RFC.

The Scremerston side, whose season has been extended because of an unprecedented number of postponements due to coronavirus, had three games in hand to try and haul themselves up to second place in the Division 3 table behind champions Lasswade.

Last weekend they won the first of those matches 64-7 away to Perthshire, meaning they now require only three points from their two outstanding fixtures to clinch the runners-up spot.

They could achieve their goal next Saturday (April 23) when they take on bottom of the table Greenock Wanderers away in their penultimate game.

They are then due to face Murrayfield Wanderers at home in their final match on April 30.

Berwick have only played in National League 2 once before, so to get back there would be a real feather in their cap.

Team manager Owen Weatherhead said: “To get a big win at Perthshire, with the pressure on the boys to do well, was a fantastic result. Now we must try and follow it up with another win at Greenock which would virtually see us over the line.

“That would create a real party atmosphere for the final game, at home, when I am sure we would all be able to celebrate.

“To be honest, this has been a real stop-start season for us. We have had a large number of games postponed because of coronavirus and because of that the lads have really had to try and stay focused. Credit to them for that though, because they have stuck to the task and hopefully we can get the job done in the last two games.”

*Berwick Rugby Club will stage their annual ‘Sevens’ tournament at Scremerston this Easter Sunday (April 17). The event is part of the ‘Kings of the Sevens,’ which is an annual tournament based around the Borders clubs.

The Berwick round is the fourth to be held in the 2021-22 season and the draw is:

Group A - Kelso, Melrose and Hawick. Group B - Selkirk, Gala, Watsonians. Group C - Earlston, Peebles, Berwick. Group D - Edinburgh Accies, Jedforest, Co-optimists.