Action from Berwick’s away game against Hamilton Bulls on Saturday. Picture by Mike Hardie.

The Blacks went down to a 28-14 loss away to Hamilton Bulls. The game was originally postponed from the opening day of the season when the Scremerston side’s team bus got caught up in heavy traffic on the way to the match.

Since then, Berwick had won four out of six matches in the division, whilst Hamilton had failed to register a single victory.

But on this occasion, despite periods of prolonged possession and pressure, Berwick lacked a cutting edge and Hamilton went on to achieve their first victory of the season.

After an even start to the game, Berwick fell behind to a home try and conversion after ten minutes.

The Blacks then enjoyed a good spell of possession and found themselves camped in the home half, but they failed to penetrate the Hamilton 22 and from a break the Bulls went over for a second score, converted, to give them a 14-0 lead at the break.

It got worse for Berwick in the second half when, after a spell of Berwick pressure, the Hamilton fly half broke from his own 22 and ran in under the posts, converted for 21-0.

Again, Berwick pressed, but as they had earlier in the game, they were unable to find a way through the well drilled home defence.

However, they finally managed to get on the scoresheet, when after a couple of rucks, Ali Grieve managed to get an outstretched arm to the ball for a touchdown. Jack Webster added the conversion for 21-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors got a lift from the score and pushed forward again, but a knock-on let Hamilton clear their lines.

History then repeated itself when Hamilton broke in the final five minutes and a fourth converted try secured their maiden victory of the season and a bonus point to boot.

Grieve again managed to get a late score for Berwick, converted by Webster for 28-14, but in truth it was too little too late.

The defeat means Berwick remain sixth in the table on 20 points, eight behind leaders Peebles.

Advertisement Hide Ad