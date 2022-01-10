Berwick Rugby look for league return

Berwick RFC.

The Blacks travel to take on league leaders Lasswade who are currently unbeaten with 11 wins out of 11 and who have 55 points.

Berwick are fifth with seven wins out of nine and have 35 points.

Team manager Owen Weatherhead said: “There is no doubting this will be a very tough game for us. Lasswade are a very good side and are top of the table on merit.

“However, we will go there with a steely determination to do well. I am sure the boys will be fired up for this one and they will be going out to try and get 2022 off to a winning start.”