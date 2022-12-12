Berwick Rugby Ladies, the Black Diamonds, in action at the Aspiring League Finals. Pictures by Stuart Fenwick.

The event was held at Oriam, Scotland’s National Performance Centre, which is based at the Herriot Watt University.

The finals were held indoors and Berwick were up against the three top-rated sides north of the border in the shape of Edinburgh University, Lasswade and Bannockburn.

Berwick went into the event without any expectations as they knew they were the underdogs and it would be a steep learning curve.

In their opening game against Edinburgh University the Black Diamonds went down to a 30-10 defeat.

Against Lasswade they went down 20-10, and in their final match, against Bannockburn, they lost 30-25 in a much closer contest.

Winners of the event were Edinburgh University, who won all three of their games.

Runners-up were Lasswade with two wins, whilst Bannockburn were third with one victory.

A spokesman for the Black Diamonds said: “The girls put up a spirited performance and did themselves and the club proud.

“They lost all three of their games, but they played some good rugby, never gave up and managed to score tries in each of their games.

“They knew it was going to be tough, but they acquitted themselves well.

“The team has come a long way in a short period of time and it will be exciting to see what happens next.”

*Berwick 1sts’ home game against Hamilton Bulls in the Scottish National League Division 2 on Saturday was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The Blacks, who currently sit ninth of 12 in the table, with 26 points from their 11 games played, will play their last competitive game of 2022 on Saturday (December 17) when they travel to Glasgow to take on league leaders Glasgow Accies

League action will resume after the festive break on Saturday, January 7 when Boroughmuir are the visitors to

