News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Berwick rugby ladies compete at League Finals Day

Berwick Rugby Club Ladies - the Black Diamonds - travelled to Edinburgh last weekend to take part in the Aspiring League Finals Day.

By Keith Hamblin
7 hours ago - 2 min read
Berwick Rugby Ladies, the Black Diamonds, in action at the Aspiring League Finals. Pictures by Stuart Fenwick.
Berwick Rugby Ladies, the Black Diamonds, in action at the Aspiring League Finals. Pictures by Stuart Fenwick.

The event was held at Oriam, Scotland’s National Performance Centre, which is based at the Herriot Watt University.

The finals were held indoors and Berwick were up against the three top-rated sides north of the border in the shape of Edinburgh University, Lasswade and Bannockburn.

Hide Ad

Berwick went into the event without any expectations as they knew they were the underdogs and it would be a steep learning curve.

In their opening game against Edinburgh University the Black Diamonds went down to a 30-10 defeat.

Most Popular

Against Lasswade they went down 20-10, and in their final match, against Bannockburn, they lost 30-25 in a much closer contest.

Winners of the event were Edinburgh University, who won all three of their games.

Hide Ad

Runners-up were Lasswade with two wins, whilst Bannockburn were third with one victory.

A spokesman for the Black Diamonds said: “The girls put up a spirited performance and did themselves and the club proud.

Hide Ad

“They lost all three of their games, but they played some good rugby, never gave up and managed to score tries in each of their games.

“They knew it was going to be tough, but they acquitted themselves well.

Hide Ad

“The team has come a long way in a short period of time and it will be exciting to see what happens next.”

*Berwick 1sts’ home game against Hamilton Bulls in the Scottish National League Division 2 on Saturday was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Hide Ad

The Blacks, who currently sit ninth of 12 in the table, with 26 points from their 11 games played, will play their last competitive game of 2022 on Saturday (December 17) when they travel to Glasgow to take on league leaders Glasgow Accies

League action will resume after the festive break on Saturday, January 7 when Boroughmuir are the visitors to

Hide Ad

Also on Saturday, Berwick 2nds are away to Novocastrians in the Candy League before taking on local rivals Alnwick (away) in the traditional Boxing Day fixture.

BerwickEdinburghEdinburgh UniversityScotland