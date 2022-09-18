Berwick rugby kick off season with defeat at Boroughmuir

Rugby.

However, it was not the start to the new campaign the Scremerston side had been hoping for as they went down to a 35-13 defeat against a side who were quick at the back and looked sharper in possession. Coach Colin Young said it gave him plenty to work on in training this week.

The Blacks saw both their opening two fixtures postponed, first off due to travel congestion en-route to Hamilton Bulls and then following the death of The Queen, when all games were called off as a mark of respect to Her Majesty and the Royal Family, at home to Glasgow Academicals.

Berwick made a bright start and Jack Webster kicked two early penalties to take a 0-6 lead, but Boroughmuir hit back and upping the tempo they scored three converted tries to establish a 6-21 advantage, which put them in the driving seat at the break.

The first two tries came after going through the phases, and the first conversion from out wide swathe home side take a 6-7 lead.

After a period of sustained pressure they added a second try with a third coming just before the interval.

In the second half Berwick tried to force their way back into the game, but Boroughmuir were quick in defence and more lethal in the counter attack.

Berwick got close to the home line, forcing a line-out, but some great defensive work kept them at bay.

Then, from another Berwick line-out near the home line, Boroughmuir broke with deadly accuracy and a fourth try out wide, which was converted, secured them the bonus point victory.

In the closing stages, with only pride to play for, Berwick sustained two injuries and with the game going to uncontested scrums the fluency went out of the play.

Late in the game Berwick did manage to force their way over for a converted try, substitute Nathan Melrose getting the touchdown when he barged over from close range, Webster adding the extras.

It was no more than Berwick deserved for their efforts throughout the afternoon, but in the end the hosts secured what was a relatively comfortable victory.