Berwick gained a valuable five points when they held on for the win against Gordonians. Picture: Stuart Fenwick

With the Tennants Scottish National League 2 season nearing its conclusion, Berwick held a five point lead over bottom team Aberdeen Grammar before Saturday and have, on paper at least, an easier run in.

In an end-to-end game which shredded the nerves of Berwick fans, they held on for a vital 29-24 win.

To complete a good weekend for the club, Aberdeen Grammar went down 29-45 at home to Stewart’s Melville.

Jordan Jackson got the first touchdown with Jack Webster, who was playing his 300th first team game for Berwick, kicking the conversion.

Gordonians pulled a converted try back before Berwick kicked a penalty to take a three-point lead.

Both teams were trying to play running rugby and it was the visitors who scored next with an unconverted try. The score putting them in the lead.

Ryan Wilson then managed to dot down from short range before Jackson scored his second of the match following a chip by Webster, who made the conversion.

As the half drew to a close, the referee awarded a penalty try to Berwick after the Gordonians’ fly half stopped a try-scoring chance to see Berwick go in 29-22 ahead.

The visitors piled on the pressure in the second 40 minutes, and scored a converted try shortly after the restart.

The continual pressure lead to another try, to see the score narrow to 29-24.

Berwick managed to see the game out with some excellent defensive work to gain a valuable five points.