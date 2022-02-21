Berwick rugby edge tense home game against Hillhead

Action from Berwick’s narrow home victory over Hillhead / Jordanhill at Scremerston on Saturday. Picture by Stuart Fenwick.

The win keeps Berwick fifth in the table on 45 points, and with several games in hand on all the teams above them they will be looking for a higher placed finish.

The Blacks have no games this coming weekend, their next fixture is on Saturday, March 5 when they visit second top West of Scotland in what will be seen as a key match.

Against Hillhead, there was nothing between the sides in the opening 25 minutes and it remained 0-0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the visitors made the initial breakthrough with a try in the corner, converted for a 0-7 lead.

On 37 minutes Gareth Hill showed there is still life in the old dog yet when he went over for a score which reduced the deficit to 5-7, but the conversion was missed.

The first half ended with the Glasgow side holding onto their slender two point advantage, but Berwick started the second half looking like a side on a mission and they immediately grabbed a second try through Euan Thompson to go 10-7 in front.

The visitors responded with a penalty which levelled it up at 10-all, and another penalty 15 minutes from the end saw them go in front again at 10-13.

The winning score came with ten minutes remaining when Adam Rosie went over to give the hosts a 15-13 lead which they managed to hold onto to the final whistle.

Meanwhile, Berwick 2nds, the Bears, were in Northumberland County Cup action at the weekend, winning 33-7 at home against Ashington 2nds.

After falling behind toi an earkly converted try, the Bears bounced back with some exciting open rugby.

Liam Robson got them back in contention with an unconverted score before Johnny Dodds touched down and Rory Lathangie converted.

Dodds added his second again with a lung-breaking run and with Lathangie converting the half time score was 19-7.