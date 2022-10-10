Berwick rugby defeat as Peebles stage second half fight-back

Action from Berwick 1sts v Peebles at Scremerston on Saturday. Picture by Stuart Fenwick.

The Blacks led 12-5 at the break, but in the second half the Borderers ran in three tries as Berwick struggled to control the scrum, a series of penalties and two yellow cards contributing to their downfall.

In the first half Berwick took an early 7-0 lead with a try and conversion from Jack Webster,, who crossed the line after a good break by Ben Nicholson.

Peebles hit back with an unconverted try by Chisholm for 7-5, but following a line-out near the Peebles line, Ali Grieve gained possession and forced his way over for the score.

Webster’s conversion attempt was shanked wide, but Berwick led 12-5, which was an advantage they managed to hold onto until half-time.

The general feeling was that in the first period the visitors had their chances to close the gap but poor decision making cost them dearly.

In the second half Berwick were kicking down the slope, but they failed to take control of the scrums and after receiving a yellow card for indiscipline, they allowed Peebles back into the game, levelling it up at 12-12 with an unconverted try from scrum half Collins.

And it came as no real surprise when Peebles, following another scrum, saw replacement McIvor burrow over for a converted score which put them 12-19 in front.

Berwick continued to struggle at the scrum, conceding penalty after penalty and their cause wasn’t helped with another yellow card from the referee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final five minutes, Peebles finished with a flourish, forcing their way over for a fourth try, converted, which secured them a bonus point victory, making it four wins out of five to start the season.

But Berwick had the last word with a converted try of their own just before the final whistle earning them a losing bonus point, although in effect it was too little too late.