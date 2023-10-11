Berwick Rugby Club's Black Diamonds win one and lose one in latest round of matches

The Black Diamonds played Dalkeith and Lasswade on Sunday. Picture: Stuart Fenwick.

The Black Diamonds played Dalkeith in the opening game, a first meeting between these two teams, with the Black Diamonds coming out on top despite Dalkeith getting the first points on the board.

Black Diamonds’ vice-captain Chloe Gray touched down after a strong run down the right wing for the team’s first try before Dalkeith added their second. Laura Smales then got the Black Diamonds’ second try after beating a defender with some neat footwork before Gray grabbed her second of the game, running into space. She claimed her hat-trick before the end of the half.

In the second half, the Black Diamonds scored another three tries, including one by Stacey Powling, who was playing her first game of the season, and a great team try that ended with Smales giving a perfect pass to Lauren Tyson, who powered over.

The game ended Berwick 35, Dalkeith 20.

The game against the home team was a physical affair and saw the Black Diamonds go down 25-10.

Spurred on by the home support, Lasswade raced into a 15-0 lead. A team talk did the trick for Berwick and they scored the first try of the game through captain Vicki Hayhurst.

The team made its way up the pitch thanks to a powerful carry by Abigail Aitchison. Kaitlyn Shell then made a good run forward and from there some quick passing saw the ball go out to the wing and on to Hayhurst, who ran down the line for the try.

Lasswade added to their total in the second half, but it was the Black Diamonds who scored the last try with more quick passing. The ball was worked out to Shell, who ran down the wing to touch down.