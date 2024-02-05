Berwick lost away at promotion-chasing Falkirk at the weekend. Picture: Stuart Fenwick

A win was important for both teams for very different reasons. Berwick are battling to avoid relegation while Falkirk are looking to be promoted from the National League Division 2.

The game also marked captain Ali Grieve’s 150th appearance for Berwick.

In a scrappy opening to the match, it was 29 minutes before either team got on the scoresheet, the home team touching down with a converted try.

Berwick’s defence was carved open three minutes later for another converted try to take Falkirk’s lead to 14-0. The home team then had a player sinbinned, but still managed to end the half with a try.

Falkirk got their bonus point try in the 57th minute.

It took until the 62nd minute for Berwick to get any points, scoring a converted try. Falkirk hit back with an unconverted try of their own before having another player yellow carded. This time, Berwick took advantage of the extra man to touch down for a converted try to make the score 31-14. There was still time for Falkirk to get another converted try.

The Black Diamonds were due to welcome Gala to Scremerston on Saturday for their second National Bowl game.

Unfortunately, Gala had to forfeit the game due to injuries so the Black Diamonds were awarded a 28-0 win.