Berwick Rugby boys through to Scottish Bowl semi-finals
Berwick U16s beat Lenzie to progress to the semi-finals of the Scottish Schools Bowl competition.
The squad of 22 travelled to Lenzie for their quarter-finals clash and returned victorious after a 12-26 win.
The pitch was muddy and heavy, but Berwick, kicking down the slope in the first half, applied the early pressure.
They suffered an injury set-back when Ethan was forced to leave the pitch after a clash of heads, but they quickly regrouped and opened the scoring with a lovely bit of skill from Alfie, who chipped over the defence and gathered his own kick to score under the posts. A successful conversion by Oli gave Berwick a 0-7 lead.
It soon became 0-14 when Olly D collected well and scored near the posts, Oli B again adding the extras.
Most Popular
Further Berwick pressure resulted in a third try when William put on the afterburners to score under the posts, a third convertsion putting the visitors well in control at 0-21.
However, Lenzie had the final score of the first half, scoring out wide to take Berwick into half-time leading 5–21.
Berwick knew the second half would be a battle and the boys were equal to anything Lenzie threw at them, in fact it was Berwick who increased their advantage with a fantastic team try, going through a near full set of hands before Charlie found himself in space and he ran the last 20m with a great burst of speed to score in the corner to make the score 5–26.
With a strong bench, Berwick were able to re-energise the pack with Jacob and Brewis both putting in a great shift and Liam on the wing taking over after a strong first half from Tyler.
It was the defensive effort that held Lenzie to just one try in the whole of the second half, givng Berwick a 12-26 victory.
With everyone involved, a few put in some individual tackles worth noting, including Jack, Will and William, who were awesome in the centres.
Olly D took down a player easily 2-3 times his weight with a perfect chop tackle. and Alfie, who was man of the match, must have put in 10 dominant tackles, but the best tackle of the season came from fullback Olly S.
The semi final will be on November 28 away to St Leonard/Madras.