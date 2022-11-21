Berwick Rugby Club U16s, who beat Lenzie to qualify for the semi-finals of the Scottish Bowl.

The squad of 22 travelled to Lenzie for their quarter-finals clash and returned victorious after a 12-26 win.

The pitch was muddy and heavy, but Berwick, kicking down the slope in the first half, applied the early pressure.

They suffered an injury set-back when Ethan was forced to leave the pitch after a clash of heads, but they quickly regrouped and opened the scoring with a lovely bit of skill from Alfie, who chipped over the defence and gathered his own kick to score under the posts. A successful conversion by Oli gave Berwick a 0-7 lead.

It soon became 0-14 when Olly D collected well and scored near the posts, Oli B again adding the extras.

Further Berwick pressure resulted in a third try when William put on the afterburners to score under the posts, a third convertsion putting the visitors well in control at 0-21.

However, Lenzie had the final score of the first half, scoring out wide to take Berwick into half-time leading 5–21.

Berwick knew the second half would be a battle and the boys were equal to anything Lenzie threw at them, in fact it was Berwick who increased their advantage with a fantastic team try, going through a near full set of hands before Charlie found himself in space and he ran the last 20m with a great burst of speed to score in the corner to make the score 5–26.

With a strong bench, Berwick were able to re-energise the pack with Jacob and Brewis both putting in a great shift and Liam on the wing taking over after a strong first half from Tyler.

It was the defensive effort that held Lenzie to just one try in the whole of the second half, givng Berwick a 12-26 victory.

With everyone involved, a few put in some individual tackles worth noting, including Jack, Will and William, who were awesome in the centres.

Olly D took down a player easily 2-3 times his weight with a perfect chop tackle. and Alfie, who was man of the match, must have put in 10 dominant tackles, but the best tackle of the season came from fullback Olly S.