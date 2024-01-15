Berwick RFC got 2024 off to the best possible start on the pitch with a thumping 43-13 win against bottom team Aberdeen Grammar, running in seven tries.

Berwick RFC touched down seven times in their win against Aberdeen Grammar. Picture: Stuart Fenwick

Aidan Rosie got the scoring started when he touched down after seven minutes after he rounded the last man following a scrum.

Liam Robson then got in the act with a strong run down the wing to make the score 10-0 after 16 minutes.

Five minutes later, Nathan Melrose touched down after great work by the forwards, and Jack Webster kicked the extras.

The visitors got on the scoresheet with a penalty before Jack Dalrymple and full back Jordan Jackson touched down, with Webster converting Jackson’s try to see the two teams go in at half time with the score 29-3.

Aberdeen managed to touch down twice in the second half, while Berwick saw Robson and Stuart Farnaby sent to the sin bin as well as scoring a try of their own through Alistair Grieve, to leave the score 36-13 with nine minutes to go.

The seventh try, scored by Mason Emery and converted by Webster, came as the game drew to a close and rounded off a very successful match for the home team.

