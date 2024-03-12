Berwick RFC run in seven tries as they make it through to the next round of the National League Cup

Berwick RFC are through to the next round of the National League Cup after beating Dumfries Saints. Picture: Stuart Fenwick.

Having secured their National 2 status for another season with a win against Kirkcaldy, it was time for the firsts to turn their attention to cup glory.

Run for National 2 and 3 clubs, the National League Cup is being contested by 26 clubs this year, with six teams getting byes to the second round.

Berwick were drawn away against National 3 team Dumfries Saints and came home convincing winners.

Running in seven tries, they triumphed 48-19 and now go on to play Boroughmuir in another away fixture on Saturday.

Should Berwick progress to the quarter-finals, they will play on April 6, with the semi-finals on April 20. The date of the final has yet to be agreed.

Man of the match Ali Grieve started the ball rolling when he touched down after 10 minutes, Angus Utterson kicking the conversion.

Five minutes later Utterson got a try of his own, before Ben Nicholson touched down on 20 minutes, Utterson kicking the extras.

Duncan Hardie scored Berwick’s fourth try on the stroke of half time.

Twenty minutes after the restart, Nathan Melrose scored a try, again converted by Utterson.

He then kicked a penalty as the points racked up before Aidan Rosie touched down for another converted try.

Jack Dalrymple got the last try of the game, with Utterson kicking the conversion to finish with five conversions, a penalty and a try.