Berwick RFC Ladies win the East Aspiring League after two victories on Finals Day
The Black Diamonds travelled to the Oriam in Edinburgh on Sunday for Finals Day in the Scottish Rugby East/Caledonia Midlands Aspiring League.
Finals Day consisted of 30-minute games, with Berwick RFC Ladies playing Gala Vixens in their first match, beating them 20-15, before taking on Dalkeith. They won 25-5 to take home the trophy, which was presented to captain Vicki Hayhurst and vice-captain Chloe Gray.
Georgia Thornton was named the Black Diamonds’ player of the day.
Gala Vixens posted on Facebook: “Well earned, well done.”