Berwick RFC men’s XV finally got their first win of the season in the National League Division 2 on Saturday.

They welcomed Stirling County to Scremerston needing a win to get their season up and running.

After a flurry of scrums, Berwick got the first try after 11 minutes, Ali Grieve touching down after a drive from a lineout. Jack Webster kicked the conversion.

Ryan Wilson was the next on the scoresheet, diving over the line after a ruck, with Webster adding the extras again.

The momentum then swung the visitors’ way. Berwick scrum half Cameron Rogerson had to leave the field and was replaced by Adam Hardie after 20 minutes, and Stirling County scored a try from a rolling maul to tighten up the score to 14-10.

Man of the match Aiden Rosie set up Wilson for his second try straight from the kick-off, with Webster again kicking the conversion.

Provider turned scorer next as Rosie touched down after showing some good skills, chipping the ball before landing on it to score and give Berwick their bonus point. Webster again proving flawless with his kick to see Berwick go in at half time 28-10 ahead.

Stirling came out firing in the second half, but Berwick held firm and managed a great break from Ben Nicholson, who ran from his own half, the break eventually ending after a knock on.

The visitors kept probing, finally getting on the scoresheet again in the 78th minute when they scored another rolling maul try. The conversion was missed to see Berwick hang on for a 28-15 win that takes them off the bottom of the table.

Berwick Ladies went to Crieff on Sunday for their last games in the Aspiring League.

Although lacking in players, with just five Black Diamonds making the journey, they managed to beat the hosts 70-15, before beating new team Hillfoots Vixens 55-0.

Berwick were joined by a player from Lasswade for both games, with four Hillfoots players joining them in the match against their own side.

Georgia Thornton was named player of the day, with Lyndsey Webb getting the most improved accolade.