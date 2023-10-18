Jack Webster kicked a conversion in Berwick's defeat to Aberdeen Grammar Rugby. Picture: Stuart Fenwick

The final score was in doubt until the very end, as the home team hung on during a nervous last 10 minutes to record their first win of the season, beating Berwick 15-12.

The home team got on the scoresheet first, winger Scott Byars scoring an unconverted try in the corner.

The first half ended with no more points being added by either side, the conditions playing their part.

Berwick were next to score, touching down through Ryan Wilson to bring the scores level.

Aberdeen Grammar got their noses back in front just two minutes later, Mark Galloway getting the try. Once again, the conversion was missed.

Berwick took the lead for the first time in the match after 60 minutes when Aidan Rosie scored, this time the try was converted, Jack Webster adding the two points to take the visitors into a 12-10 lead.

The game tipped back in the hosts’ favour when a clearance kick by Berwick was charged down by Seamus Gilmartin, who scored. Again the conversion was missed.

Aberdeen Grammar then hung on for the win.

The result sees the teams in ninth and 10th place in the National League Division 2, both with eight points after six games.

Berwick are away again this Saturday, when they travel to seventh placed Kirkcaldy. the Black Diamonds are also on their travels, going to Gala for the next round of games in the Aspiring League.

Berwick’s Jim Turner appeared in a podcast by Scottish Rugby earlier this month celebrating his years of dedication to the club.

Now aged 90, he still attends every game and is the match announcer for home games, although he admitted he needs someone to tell him who has scored as he can’t always see the numbers.

Turner was helped start the club in 1968 and said he had had “a lot of fun on the way”, including being the club president twice and having a lounge named after him.