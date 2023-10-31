News you can trust since 1854
Berwick come off second-best in Borders derby clash against Peebles

Berwick took on Peebles in a Borders derby on Saturday, with the honours going to the visitors.
By Janet Bew
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:26 GMT- 2 min read
Berwick scored two tries in their disappointing loss to Peebles. Picture: Stuart FenwickBerwick scored two tries in their disappointing loss to Peebles. Picture: Stuart Fenwick
Berwick scored two tries in their disappointing loss to Peebles. Picture: Stuart Fenwick

Peebles were always favourites for the win, the third-placed team having won five of their seven games in National League 2 so far this season and targeting a top four finish, while Berwick have struggled and are yet to win.

Berwick started the game well, keeping the ball and testing the Peebles defence, but couldn’t find a way through.

Jack Webster got the first points with a penalty kick after a high challenge as Berwick got their reward for their positive beginning.

Peebles came back with a try with their first real attack of the match, the ball being played out wide, stretching the Berwick defence to allow Neil Pate to touch down for a converted try after 10 minutes.

Ross Brown then scored following a lineout with Donald Anderson again kicking the conversion.

Another try down Berwick’s left-hand side extended Peebles’ lead still further, Anderson making no mistake with the conversion.

Ali Grieve then had a lucky escape when the referee turned a blind eye to his robust tackle as he tried to stop a Peebles counter-attack.

Nathan Melrose touched down for Berwick following some good attacking play by the home team, Webster kicking the conversion to bring the score to 10-21 after 30 minutes.

Peebles scored next with a well-worked try that ended with Anderson running for the try line and dotting down. He then added the extras to see Peebles go in at half time 28-10 ahead.

Berwick had the first opportunity to get points on the board in the second half, but the play broke down after a knock on. John Gray was shown a yellow by the referee to see the visitors go a man down but Berwick were unable to take advantage of their numerical superiority.

Peebles scored next after a good angled run by David Collins, which allowed James Dow to touch down on 72 minutes. Anderson again kicked the conversion.

Liam Robson scored a consolation try for Berwick after some impressive running by Aidan Rosie, to leave the final score 15-35.

Speaking after the game, Webster said: “We didn’t start very well, conceding some early tries in the first half which put ourselves on the back foot.”

