Berwick Bears through to Northumberland rugby final

Action from Berwick Bear’s Northumberland Cup semi-final victory over Morpeth Edwardians on Saturday. Picture by Stuart Fenwick.

The Bears started in their usual manner throwing the ball around playing an expansive and entertaining game. From a Harvey Burn break they peppered the hosts’ try line and it was veteran prop Gary Holborn who crashed over from 5m to give Berwick a 0-5 lead.

Berwick had several chances to extend their advantage, but the last pass or a missed kick saw the ball go astray.

Morpeth made their first attack but Johnnie Dodds intercepted on the 22 and raced away, beating the Edwardians defence to score beside the post. ,Euan Dryden converted for 0-12.

The Bears had to fight a rearguard action for the last 10 minutes of the half, holding the red and whites up over the try line and repel the the home side’s driving mauls to maintain their lead at the break.

Berwick extended their lead straight from the kick off at the start of the second half when Dodds pounced on a loose ball and with a pick up and hand off raced in to score from the half way - Dryden converted for 0-19.

Morpeth then went on the attack but the young Blacks tackled their hearts out, stopping wave after wave of pressure from the home side, but they held firm until, from a free ball, the host stand off put in a lovely diagonal kick for their winger to score a converted try.

Again Morpeth pressurised the Berwick defence, but they succumbed to a second Morpeth try, which was a peach of a score, when, after several phases of play, the Edwardians’ stand off put in a cutting flat pass for their centre to skip through the post for a converted try and suddenly it was back to 14-19.

From the kick off Dryden put in a long kick which was knocked on, and from the resulting scrum Rogerson went blind side, passing out to Leighton Maltman, who beat his opposition winger to score in corner to secure the victory.