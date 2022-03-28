Berwick Bears beaten but give Lions a tough game

Rugby.

The conditions and firm playing surface were perfect for running rugby and the young Bears side (average age 21) were matched against the biggest side they have faced this season.

Sadly, things started badly when Holborn Jnr had to leave the field injured after only two minutes following a roll tackle by what can only be described as a considerably larger opponent.

Park drew first blood on 10 minutes when their impressive fullback joined the attacking line bursting through the attempted tackle for a converted score wide on the right.

The Bears started to find their feet and after a period of pressure won a penalty on the Park 22 and after a quick tap and some phases of play they put together some crisp passing to create the overlap for James Grieve to touch down for a converted score wide on the left.

The Bears grew in confidence and Euan Dryden found a gap and burst in to open field. The overlap set Aidan Creelie away for a converted score to make it 7-14 after 25 minutes.

However, a home interception saw Percy break and level at 14-all, but back came Berwick with Dylan Wilson breaking several tackles on the way to scoring under the posts to take the score to 14-21.

But back came Percy and with the last play of the half they levelled it up again at 21-21.

Park looked more determined at the start of the second half and an unconverted try in the corner put them 26-21 in front.

More pressure was applied by the home side and another score, converted, saw them move 33-21 in front.

The Bears rallied Johnnie Dodds, with a converted try, saw the gap reducedto 33-28 with 12 minutes remaining.

Park were clearly rattled and they lost one of their forwards to a yellow card with five minutes remaining, but from a penalty Park kicked for the line-out and the home scrum half darted over to put a degree of gloss on the final score.