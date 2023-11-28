Battling win sees Alnwick RFC through to the final of the Senior County Cup

Alnwick RFC are through to the County Cup final after a battling win against Tynedale Raiders.

Alnwick beat Tynedale Raiders to reach the County Cup final. Picture: Alnwick RFC

Trailing 12-5 at half-time, they pulled the match round in the second half, preventing the home side from scoring as they racked up 24 points, to run out 12-29 winners.

They will play Northern FC in the final after they beat Morpeth RFC earlier this month in a league and cup ‘double header’.

The date of the final is still to be announced.

The ladies team travelled to Whitley Bay to take on Rockcliff Roses 2nd XV. Played under floodlights, Alnwick Ladies amassed an impressive 75 points, while their opponents failed to get on the scoresheet.

Niamh Aspin scored three tries, with Ava MacDougall, Abby Briggs and Anya Wagstaff getting a brace each. Also on the scoresheet were Tilly Aspin, Jenni Williams, Rosanna Curtis and Toria Pinchen. Niamh Aspin kicked a conversion and Terri Robson kicked four.