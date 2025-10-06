Ashington win bragging rights after beating Blyth 46-20 in local derby

Ashington won the local derby against Blyth.

Ashington made the short trip to Blyth for the much anticipated local derby.

A strong wind lasted throughout the game with Ashington playing into it in the first half.

Blyth were quickly into the attack straight from kick-off and within two minutes had a successful penalty kick for an Ash offside to take a 3-0 lead.

Ashington's forwards were relentless with their pick and drive, playing the perfect tactics into the wind and were rewarded with the game’s first try by Dan Goose after a strong run by Greg Henderson.

The conversion from wide out was missed – 5-3 to Ash.

Blyth struck back with a well taken try in the right corner to re-take the lead.

Good Ash pressure on a lineout close to the Blyth line saw Richard Harmer take a good steal in the lineout and crash over in the left corner. Johnny Arkle made an excellent conversion into the wind.

Ash forwards continued their dominance in open play and this lead to a try from Bobby Young, who ran a superb line to break Blyth's defence. Again the conversion by Arkle for a 19-8 lead to Ash at half time

Blyth hit a purple patch immediately after half time with their backs running and handling very well in the conditions.

They scored two quick tries within five minutes of the re-start, one of which was converted, to take a 20-19 lead.

From this point Ash put in some intelligent kicks to establish good field position, and strong running from all the Ash pack resulted in a flurry of tries.

Henderson, Robert Young, Jack Scantlebury, Ian Brierley and Goose were all outstanding ball carriers.

Brierley crashed over on 55 minutes for the bonus point try followed by two tries from Henderson, who the Blyth defence found unstoppable.

Substitute Paul Howie got in on the action with a try following a Ash ruck five metres out, converted by Arkle.

The final score was very well executed with a chip ahead by Arkle from the halfway line and Owen Jarvis racing through to get the touchdown. Final score 46-20 to Ash.

This was a good all-round team performance, but huge credit should go to the Ash pack for a great display.

Man of the Match for Ash was Henderson.

Next week will see the return of former coach Neil Hayton when he brings Jarrovians to Ashington for the next league match.