Ashington send former coaches Neil and Drew Hayton home as losers after spikey game

Ash players were pleased to beat Jarrovians. Picture: Ian Storey

This first ever fixture at first team level between Ash and Jarrovians was a spikey affair, with both teams fired up on the return of former Ashington coaches Neil and Drew Hayton.

The home side started strongly with Jack Scantlebury, Bobby Young and Ian Brierley carrying deep into the visitors’ half; from the resulting ruck young fly half Joey Moulding ghosted outside his opposite fly half and the covering full back to give Ash an early 5-0 lead.

Ash then lost John Tuck to injury, replaced by James Snowden, and Dan Goose was yellow carded. The visitors took advantage scoring a well-worked converted try, 5-7 after 15 minutes.

Ash then had a period of extended pressure with Lewis Perrin carrying and tackling strongly, but were unable to turn pressure into points until Brian Merryweather crossed on 36 minutes after a lovely Owen Jarvis timed pass and good work by Andrew Reynolds.

Just before half time Johnny Arkle extended the Ash lead, converting his own try after he latched onto an Andrew Elliott break and pass.

17-7 at half time to the home side.

From the restart, Scantlebury broke the first tackle and stormed 50 metres down field, great support from Goose saw Arkle cross for his second try after a series of rucks.

Ash were totally dominant, but complacent and sloppy play allowed Jarrovians back into the game with two quick tries, 22-19 with 22 minutes left to play.

Ash were in charge for the final 20 minutes. Reynolds showed good pace and power to cross in the corner and then Young capped a strong performance with a powerful run after a Rich Harmer lineout take and drive, Arkle adding the conversion.

Final score 36-19.

This was an excellent win that could have been even bigger – Ash forwards dominated much of the game but the team lacked composure at crucial times and failed to take full advantage of the pressure they had, resulting in a scoreline much closer than it should have been.

Ashington’s man of the match was Scantlebury, who was excellent in the lineouts and carried powerfully.

Ash 2s lost 17-35 to a strong West Hartlepool 3s.

This week Ash 1s are away to North Shields whilst Ash 2s host Novos 2s in the Candy League. Both games kick off at 3pm.