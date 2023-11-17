Ashington score four tries in win at Sedgefield to claim bonus try point

Ashington first XV got a four-try bonus point in the win away at Sedgefield.

Johnny Arkle prepares to take a kick. Picture: Ian Storey

The points see them stay fourth in the table after a scrappy game with poor lineout play and poor handling.

The home team opened the scoring with a penalty before Johnny Arkle levelled the scores. Joseph Fearns scored Ashington’s first try late in the first period and the teams went in 3-10 at half time.

Jordan Webster touched down for Ashington after 57 minutes before Dan Harkin raced half the length of the pitch to score on his debut.

The home team then scored after some strong driving play before scrum half and the man of the match Adam Junk got the try that gave Ashington the bonus point.

Sedgefield scored a converted try of their own with the last play of the game, to see the match end 20-29.